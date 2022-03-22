Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.40

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 791893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

