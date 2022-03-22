Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.30

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 1546583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

