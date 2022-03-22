Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.30

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 1546583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
