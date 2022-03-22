Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. 1,196,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,690. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

