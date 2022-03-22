Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Callan Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 9.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $68,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,876,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. 4,951,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,343. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.