Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Computer Task Group also reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTG traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

