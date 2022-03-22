Zacks: Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.