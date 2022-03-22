Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 404 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,363,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.91. 324,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,208,768. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

