Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) CEO Sells 3,853 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffery Crivello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Jeffery Crivello sold 1,085 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $16,557.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,212. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BBQ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BBQ by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBQ. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

