Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) CEO Sells 3,853 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeffery Crivello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Jeffery Crivello sold 1,085 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $16,557.10.
Shares of NASDAQ BBQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,212. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BBQ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BBQ by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on BBQ. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
About BBQ
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

