Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Major Shareholder International Group Se Heerema Acquires 2,857,142 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 2,857,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Cadiz stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,803. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $93.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Cadiz alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.