Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

AGRX remained flat at $$0.27 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 458,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.