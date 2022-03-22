Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,032. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 517.55% and a negative return on equity of 80.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.