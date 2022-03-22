3,171 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 33.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after buying an additional 1,150,530 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.69. 4,571,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

