Filecash Market Cap Reaches $378,392.34 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $378,392.34 and $149,374.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.31 or 0.07050167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,461.22 or 1.00042515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

