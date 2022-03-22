Head-To-Head Contrast: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) vs. Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

86.7% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.03 billion 5.51 -$428.79 million ($2.77) -25.23 Oncology Institute $203.00 million 0.99 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Volatility & Risk

Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 14 0 2.56 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc Health currently has a consensus price target of $118.96, suggesting a potential upside of 70.24%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -21.09% -1.31% -1.19% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.