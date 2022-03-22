Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $2.95 EPS

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the lowest is $2.57. Moody’s reported earnings of $4.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, reaching $331.12. 41,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,025. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.56. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $286.14 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

