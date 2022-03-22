Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $11.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,142,344. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.