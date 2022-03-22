HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. 26,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in HealthEquity by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,926 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

