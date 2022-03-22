Callan Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9,209.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

FNDB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,982. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43.

