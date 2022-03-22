Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Yves J. Ribeill Sells 20,000 Shares

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $21,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CLXT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,464. Calyxt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 169.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

