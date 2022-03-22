Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.85

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.85 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 31215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19.

Premium Income Company Profile

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

