Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.85

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.85 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 31215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19.
Premium Income Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)
Recommended Stories
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.