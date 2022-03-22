-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.40). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chimerix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chimerix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chimerix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 150,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,606. The company has a market cap of $450.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

