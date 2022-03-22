Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 10,178 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.56. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

