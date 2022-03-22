Zacks: Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.53. 1,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,638. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $709.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after buying an additional 138,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

