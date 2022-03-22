Callan Capital LLC Buys 85,661 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 704,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,558,000 after buying an additional 96,738 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,383,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,073,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

