Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 657 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.29. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

