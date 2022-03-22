Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $657.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will report $657.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $756.10 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $503.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,622,000 after buying an additional 278,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after buying an additional 25,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 339,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after buying an additional 167,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,947. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.09%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

