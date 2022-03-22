Analysts Expect Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s earnings. Qurate Retail posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qurate Retail.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 165,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after buying an additional 242,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,929,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Qurate Retail by 7.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,510,000 after buying an additional 521,267 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Qurate Retail by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,030,000 after buying an additional 633,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

