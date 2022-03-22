Zacks: Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will post sales of $72.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $73.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $62.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCT. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.13, a PEG ratio of 29.84 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

