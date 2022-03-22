Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 11.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 673,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. 358,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,286. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

