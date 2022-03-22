Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Garmin by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.29. 24,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

