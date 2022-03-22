Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $959.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will report $959.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $974.63 million and the lowest is $949.90 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $926.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

SBH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,898. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.45. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

