Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTHT. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

