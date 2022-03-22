$2.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $2.14. Alcoa posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $11.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $18.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $17.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.78. 173,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,543,826. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 7,624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

