Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ABB by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 159,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

