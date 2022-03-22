Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.23. 4,442,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.73 and a 200 day moving average of $371.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.