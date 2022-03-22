Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Maximus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 407,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Maximus by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after purchasing an additional 235,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 243,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.