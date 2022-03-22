129,954 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 129,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 307,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

