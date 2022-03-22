Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $8.51 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 168,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,150,298 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

