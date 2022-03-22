Azuki Market Capitalization Achieves $311,445.79 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Azuki has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $311,445.79 and approximately $41,530.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.55 or 0.07014132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,573.85 or 1.00088446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

