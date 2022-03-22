New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,017. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $4,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $2,404,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

