TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $61.57 Average PT from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTE traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 159,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

