Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $154.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.29.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 58,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,322. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.