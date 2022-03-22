Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 9.3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 48.30 and last traded at 47.62. Approximately 427,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,640,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 92.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 58.84.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

