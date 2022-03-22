Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.89. 2,940,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

