SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 0.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 523,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 133,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,636. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

