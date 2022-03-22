Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 2,840 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $117.25. 715,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,594,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.65. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

