$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLUX. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 770,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Flux Power by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 123,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,649. The company has a market cap of $41.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.98. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

