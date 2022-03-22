Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $53.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,669. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $117,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

