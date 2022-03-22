Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Mission Produce posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mission Produce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $14,238,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 1,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,479. The company has a market cap of $858.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

