Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 107,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,510. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

